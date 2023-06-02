Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $251,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,296,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,088 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,898.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock worth $6,889,527. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

