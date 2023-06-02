Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New $18.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,238,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 3,082,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,953. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

