Second Half Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

