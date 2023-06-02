Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.00.

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.76 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$30.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.36.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$272.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

