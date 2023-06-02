Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.28. 53,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 582,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,961,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

