Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 843,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,603. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

