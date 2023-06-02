Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,924. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

