Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

