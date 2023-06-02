Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $209.47

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.47 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.77). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.73), with a volume of 284,453 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.44. The company has a market capitalization of £264.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

