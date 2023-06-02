Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Up 7.3%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 72,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 222,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $842.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

