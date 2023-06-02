Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of Schneider National worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 55,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

