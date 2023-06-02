Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,170,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,873. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

