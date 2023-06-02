Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 1% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €251.00 ($269.89) and last traded at €248.70 ($267.42). 48,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €246.30 ($264.84).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC set a €390.00 ($419.35) price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €263.83 and its 200 day moving average is €300.14.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

