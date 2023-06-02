Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.88

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $25.83. Saputo shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Saputo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

