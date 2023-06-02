Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Samsara Stock Up 17.5 %

IOT opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,575,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,775,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,575,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

