Saltmarble (SML) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $155.10 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $155.10 million and $103,678.94 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00005920 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.62106144 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,776.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

