Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.77 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.
