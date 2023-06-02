Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.77 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

