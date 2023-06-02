Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Salesforce updated its Q2 guidance to $1.89-1.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.41-7.43 EPS.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.93. 11,023,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30. The company has a market cap of $208.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,014.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 79,500.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

