Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.20. Saker Aviation Services shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 5,486 shares changing hands.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.11.

About Saker Aviation Services

(Get Rating)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc engages in the operation of New York Heliport. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saker Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saker Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.