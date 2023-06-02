Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $136.64 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00024333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $136.64 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00132879 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00038500 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000484 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.89284269 USD and is up 13.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.