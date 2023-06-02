Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $128.00. The stock traded as high as $107.86 and last traded at $107.49, with a volume of 51489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.39.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.9 %

About Ryanair

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.