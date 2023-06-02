RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 1.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSJQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 18,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,583. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

