RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

