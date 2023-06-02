RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.83. 605,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,514. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

