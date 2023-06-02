RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. 13,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,333. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $681.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

