RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,821,000 after purchasing an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.87. 31,259,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,484,285. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $355.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

