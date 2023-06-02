RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407. The company has a market capitalization of $495.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $29.31.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

