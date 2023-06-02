Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
RMT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 110,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,504. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
