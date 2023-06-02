Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

RMT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.48. 110,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,504. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

