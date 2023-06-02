Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

