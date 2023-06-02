Rocket Pool ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.31 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and $4.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,008.05 or 0.07479891 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,989.52969204 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,938,673.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

