ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.38

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 31936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.