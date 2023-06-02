ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.38

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.04, with a volume of 31936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

