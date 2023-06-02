Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 3.1%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.45 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 4,743,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,458,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock worth $33,605,198. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.