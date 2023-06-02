Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 612,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,858. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the last quarter.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
