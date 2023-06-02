Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 612,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,858. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

