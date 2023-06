RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $256.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.06.

Shares of RH stock opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RH by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RH by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

