RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $256.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.06.

Shares of RH stock opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RH by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RH by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

