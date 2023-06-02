Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV) Releases Earnings Results

Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of CVE RVV traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. 212,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. Revive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.25.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. develops and commercializes cannabinoid-based products in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

