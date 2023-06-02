Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP):

6/1/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

5/22/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $73.00.

5/18/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00.

5/9/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $81.00 to $74.00.

5/8/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

4/27/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $87.00 to $78.00.

4/21/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

4/18/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $72.00.

4/13/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $59.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – NextEra Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $95.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $62.47. 687,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,376 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 58.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

