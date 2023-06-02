Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.67 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08816847 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,669,129.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

