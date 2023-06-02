Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $88.98 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $88.98 million and $875,525.32 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08932132 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,548,318.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

