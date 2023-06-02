Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,502 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

RSG opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.38. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

