Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 780,689 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,019,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,689 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.36% of Zoom Video Communications worth $475,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 805,624 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 627,734 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,912,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,005,587. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 1,887,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.