Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 470,700 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Roblox worth $288,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 5,267,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,464,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.75. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

