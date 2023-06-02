Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 258,297 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Atlassian worth $251,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.96. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,577,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,112 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,419. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

