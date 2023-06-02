Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $276,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Biogen by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 77,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Biogen by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 360,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.92.

BIIB traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.97. 386,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,559. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

