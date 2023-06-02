Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $268.23 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CME Group worth $268,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.96. The stock had a trading volume of 745,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

