Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $190.62 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $190,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 505,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,313. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.