Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $227,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,246 shares of company stock worth $6,254,230. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.12. 827,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,764. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 535.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.