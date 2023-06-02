Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 171,200 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $192,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,493. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

