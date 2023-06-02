Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $184,000.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of REGN traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $739.95. 521,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,315. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $403,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
