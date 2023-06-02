ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. ReddCoin has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $7,270.62 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00350622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018677 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.